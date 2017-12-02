Australia's Olympic champion women's sevens team have won their first tournament since 2016 after thrashing the United States 34-0 in Dubai.

Australia have got their 2017/18 women's sevens campaign off to a flying start, winning the series opener after thrashing the United States 34-0 in Dubai.

The Rio Olympic champions were undefeated in their three pool matches on Thursday before beating England and Canada in the quarter and semi-finals respectively. The US had a shock last-eight win over New Zealand before beating Russia to qualify for the decider.

Emma Tonegato, who was named player of the final, opened the scoring before co-captain Sharni Williams added a second. Evania Pelite ensured Australia headed into the break with a three-try buffer and Emilee Cherry didn't take long to score her second when proceedings resumed.

Dominique du Toit completed the rout with a late double.

Williams was impressed with the performance, the side's first tournament win since Atlanta last year.

"We're absolutely ecstatic with that win. It's been a long time coming since that last gold medal," she said.

"The girls have worked extremely hard in the pre-season and it's great to get the rewards for that."

The series next heads to Sydney over the Australia Day weekend from January 26-28.