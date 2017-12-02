Australia are hoping to play a pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide next year. (AAP)

India will play a day-night Test at Adelaide Oval next summer if all goes to plan for Cricket Australia.

The pink ball's transformation from novelty to normality could be complete next year, when Australia hope to host India in a day-night Test.

Cricket Australia (CA) famously had to dangle a $1 million carrot to convince players from Australia and New Zealand to contest the inaugural day-night Test at Adelaide Oval in 2015.

Since that landmark, the pink Kookaburra has significantly improved while South Africa, Pakistan and England have played day-night Tests in Australia.

Saturday's attendance of more than 53,000 made it an all-time record for cricket at Adelaide Oval, highlighting the upside of the innovation.

The biggest test of CA's desire for day-night Tests to become a routine part of summer will come in the form of the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

It's understood CA wants India to play under lights in another blockbuster Test at Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli's team will visit Australia for a four-Test tour in 2018-19. Sri Lanka are coming for a two-Test series that will include the maiden Test at Canberra's Manuka Oval.

Those contests will notably form part of the first Australian summer covered by a new TV rights deal that is yet to be signed.

The cashed-up BCCI is among few cricket boards to express only lukewarm interest in the concept that is designed to improve crowd sizes and TV ratings for Tests.

The BCCI declared it wanted to host New Zealand in a day-night Test in 2016 but got cold feet. It flagged an interest in hosting Australia in a day-night Test earlier this year but the idea never progressed beyond the embryonic stage.

Should the BCCI agree to CA's request, Kohli will be desperate to ensure his team has adequate preparation.

Similar concerns provided a stumbling block last year, when the initial 2016-17 schedule announcement featured an asterisk next to the Proteas' third Test.

Steve Smith and Alastair Cook last year flagged a desire to keep the Ashes an entirely red-ball series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) opted to embrace the innovation, hosting a day-night Test earlier this year then adding something new to the sport's oldest and most prestigious contest that predates Australia's federation.

Mitchell Starc remains a noted pink-ball sceptic but Usman Khawaja is among his teammates who have come around.

"People can come after work and watch cricket, so it's great for the game. I'm a big supporter of it for that reason," Khawaja said earlier this week.

"As long as we're making improvements (to the pink ball) year after year, that's all you can ask."