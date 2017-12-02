Barnaby Joyce and Malcolm Turnbull at the Nationals Party at West Tamworth Leagues Club in Tamworth. (AAP)

Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce have been reunited in Tamworth just before polling booths closed in the New England by-election.

Barnaby Joyce has seized an early lead as the first polling booths return the results of the New England by-election.

The former deputy prime minister is projected to win with 71.16 per cent of the two candidate preferred vote after four of 103 polling places returned results to the Australian Electoral Commission on Saturday evening.

The Nationals federal leader's closest rival, Labor's David Ewings, picked up the remaining 28.84 per cent.

However, with just a tiny fraction of the vote counted there are still hours until a clear winner emerges.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with his former deputy at a polling booth in Tamworth just before voting closed.

"There have been some personalities and there have been some tensions, there is no doubt about that," Mr Turnbull told reporters when questioned about the calls from within the Nationals for his resignation.

"The people of New England, returning Barnaby today, are making a great contribution to the government."

The pair played down talk of splintering within the coalition, with Mr Turnbull saying his friendship and working relationship with Mr Joyce was the most important in the government.

"The relationship between our parties is strong and Barnaby is a strong leader," he said.

He said the sooner Mr Joyce is back in Canberra at the helm of the National party and the deputy prime ministership, the better.

Minutes after the meeting, Mr Joyce told reporters he had been contacted by one of the rumoured agitators - Queensland MP George Christensen.

He said Mr Christensen had affirmed his allegiance to the party with the return of Mr Joyce and following the announcement of the banking royal commission.

Voting has officially closed in New England and counting is under way.

Mr Joyce has apologised to the electorate for putting them through the snap by-election because of his New Zealand citizenship.

He is facing off against 16 opponents, but without a singularly prominent rival, analysts expect him to comfortably regain his seat.