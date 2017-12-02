LONDON (Reuters) - Juergen Klopp leads his Liverpool side to promoted Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday knowing they could move into the top four with victory.

Tenth place Brighton are unbeaten in six Premier League home games, with the last four all ending in draws.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Peter Phillips, Host, The Kop Table Podcast

“Liverpool should be going into this game full of confidence after the convincing away win at Stoke on Wednesday. It’s never easy playing against the promoted teams in the division as the crowd are always very lively and the team will feel like they have a point to prove.

“I think Liverpool will win this game 2-0. Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson were all rested in midweek and I believe Juergen Klopp will change things again on Saturday to enable us to keep up a high intensity pressing style of play.

“I would suggest that Liverpool’s leaky defence is a result of a lack of confidence. The media are always waiting to jump on our defenders at the earliest opportunity and this doesn’t help. We have kept clean sheets in our last two Premier League games so hopefully this run will continue.

“Liverpool will be wary of Brighton’s wide players like Anthony Knockaert and Jose Izquierdo, their pace could cause us a few problems. Pascal Gross is another quality signing who has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water.

“Chris Hughton has done a great job with Brighton and he has his team playing without fear. The games come thick and fast over the festive period so it will be interesting to see how the Seagulls’ squad copes with pressure.”

Steve Yates, Brighton & Hove Albion membership holder

“I am a little bit scared about the game obviously, but no one has thrashed us this year. We’ve played some of the big teams and only lost 1-0 or 2-0, no one has really given us a beating yet. I think it will be the same tomorrow.

“Even if Liverpool win, which they are favourites to, they are not going to beat us 4-0. We could frustrate them because we’re very good in defence and it’s what our team are built on. I am predicting a 2-0 win for Brighton – but I’m not going to put any money on it!

“Liverpool like playing on the counter attack and they’re not always that great when they have to play a team that sit deep and keep their discipline – which we will. It’ll be interesting.

“Liverpool are unpredictable, they can be fantastic and awful in the same match. With Brighton, you know what you’re going to get. We’ll be cautious, good at the back and probably not going to score a lot of goals.

“I don’t think they’ll be looking forward to playing against us because we’re a little bit of a nightmare despite not posing that much of a threat going forward.”

