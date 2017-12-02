Canberra Raiders centre Kato Ottio has signed for Super League side Widnes Vikings.

The 23-year-old Papua New Guinea international is the second player this week to earn a Super League deal on the back of an impressive showing at the World Cup, following Fiji prop Ben Nakubuwai's move to Salford from Gold Coast.

Ottio was an ever-present as PNG won their group before losing to England in the quarter-finals.

Although he featured at centre in the World Cup, he was a prolific try-scorer on the wing for NSW Cup team Mount Pritchard Mounties and could fill the void created by the departure of Corey Thompson.

"Kato is a fantastic signing who we are delighted to welcome to Widnes Vikings," said Vikings head coach Denis Betts.

"He is a big outside back with World Cup experience. I am excited by the quality that he will add to our edges.

"Kato is a player whose qualities we have seen during the World Cup. I have also spoken to several people in the NRL and connected to Canberra Raiders during my time at the tournament who rate him very highly."