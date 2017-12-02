Geelong recruit Stewart Crameri could be set for a slightly different role at the Cats that might have a flow-on effect for fellow tall Harry Taylor.

Taylor, a two-time premiership and All Australian defender, trained as a forward last pre-season and was used predominantly as a foil to fellow big man Tom Hawkins in 2017.

He finished the season with just 22 goals, but was often warmly praised by coach Chris Scott for the off-the-ball work he did inside attacking 50.

Crameri has played most of his 99 AFL games as a more mobile, third tall option in attack, but it appears the Cats have something slightly different in mind.

"Chris (Scott) asked me if I could play key forward and I said that maybe I could," Crameri told SEN on Saturday.

"I'll see how I go if I can bulk up in the gym a little bit.

"But (I'll do) any one of those roles ... just helping the likes of Tommy Hawkins and (Dan) Menzel and few others.

"I just want to slot in with their systems."

Crameri is coming off a wretched two years but could prove an astute pick up with the Cats' first pick at the rookie draft.

The 29-year-old was cut by the Western Bulldogs after he managed just two games this season due to a hip injury and missed the club's 2016 premiership as he served a season-long doping ban arising from his time at Essendon.

But he is injury-free and will move his family from Melbourne to Geelong as he looks to make the most of an opportunity he thought might not happen.

"The trouble I had was there was no one calling," he said of the worrying period after he was let go by the Dogs.

"There wasn't much interest but the week before (the rookie draft) Geelong asked me to come down for a meeting and a medical.

"They indicated they were interested but I still had to wait and see on the day.

"(But) you've got to be resilient in this game - that's just part of it - and I'm glad I'm out the back of that now."