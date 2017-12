Queensland MP George Christensen has confirmed he won't quit The Nationals after rumours he was going to leave unless Malcolm Turnbull resigned.

George Christensen has told party leader Barnaby Joyce he's back on board with the Nationals after the confirmation of the banking royal commission.

The firebrand Queensland MP was rumoured to be threatening to quit the party unless Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull resigned.

However, in a text message to the former deputy prime minister, Mr Christensen said he would remain on board with the government when Mr Joyce returns to parliament, Mr Joyce told reporters on Saturday in Tamworth.