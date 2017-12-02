NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India opener Murali Vijay smashed his second successive century, while skipper Virat Kohli closed in on a third of the series as the duo deflated Sri Lanka with an unbroken 167-run stand on the opening day of the third and final test on Saturday.

The second session was a microcosm of a series dominated by the hosts as India scored at more than four runs an over to reach 245 for two at tea with Sri Lanka struggling to stem a flood of boundaries at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Vijay had made 101 by the break, content to allow his skipper to drive a partnership which put the hosts, chasing a record-equalling ninth consecutive test series win, in a commanding position.

Kohli, who hit 104 not out in the first test in Kolkata and 213 in Nagpur, joined the 5,000-test run club in his 105th innings and was batting on 94, having won the toss and opted to bat on a track pregnant with runs.

Right-handed opener Lokesh Rahul made way for the left-handed Shikhar Dhawan as India, 1-0 up in the series, shuffled the top of their batting order for a third match in a row.

Dhawan could not make the most of the opportunity, though, his attempted sweep shot off Dilruwan Perera finding Suranga Lakmal at deep square leg.

The opener made 23 before becoming the off-spinner's 100th test victim in a Sri Lankan record of 25 tests, two less than spin great Muttiah Muralitharan.

Next man in Cheteshwar Pujara played with trademark sagacity and hit four boundaries before walking into a Sri Lankan trap.

Paceman Lahiru Gamage stationed Sadeera Samarawickrama at leg slip and bowled the perfect delivery which Pujara tickled to the fielder to depart after making 23.

Kohli, however, was simply unstoppable as the right-hander scored at nearly a run a ball, treating the weekend crowd to some exciting shot-making.

Gamage was on the receiving end of Kohli's sublime batting in an eventful 37th over when the batsman hit the bowler for three boundaries -- a drive through extra cover, followed by a leg glance and an imperious pull in front of square.

Vijay then brought up his 11th test century with a ninth boundary, celebrating the feat with a little jig.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan, one of the three new faces in the Sri Lankan team, did manage to occasionally beat the bat but it did little other than to elicit groans from his exasperated team mates.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)