Regional centres in Victoria have had their daily rain records smashed after 24 hours of heavy falls.

More than a century of daily record rainfalls have been smashed by huge falls in Victoria's north and northeast.

In Echuca, near the border of NSW, more than 123mm of rain fell overnight until 9am on Saturday, breaking the 159-year-old daily rain record, Bureau of Metereology figures show.

Other record-breaking falls were recorded in Euroa, which had 146mm of rain, breaking 132 years of records in the town and Eildon received 149mm, the highest recorded in 131 years.

The record-breaking rains was a "fairly exceptional" event, senior forecaster Scott Williams said.

"Over the past 48 hours we've seen the development of a very large and quite intense weather event across southeastern Australia...Victoria has borne the brunt of it," Mr Williams said.

Areas such as Strathbogie, Stanhope and Mt Bulla were also setting new records.