History shows that electing to bowl first in the Ashes can prove costly for visiting captains.

JOE ROOT'S DECISION TO BOWL FIRST IN ADELAIDE COULD ECHO PAST ASHES MISTAKES

* Adelaide Oval, 1982 - England won the toss and elected to bowl: Australia (438 and 2-83) bt England (216 and 304) by eight wickets.

The tourists were 1-0 down when they arrived in Adelaide for the third Test. Legend has it England captain Bob Willis wanted to bat but was persuaded otherwise by Ian Botham - a move that backfired when counterpart Greg Chappell guided the hosts to a hefty first-innings total. Australia went on to reclaim the urn with a 2-1 series victory.

* Gabba, 2002 - England elected to bowl: Australia (492 and 5d-296) bt England (325 and 79) by 384 runs.

Nasser Hussain unwittingly entered Ashes folklore when he sent Australia in to bat in the first Test in Brisbane. The England captain believed the conditions were made for bowling. By stumps, Australia were 2-364 and the match was all but over. The hosts won the series 4-1. Hussain later described his decision as the product of "a confused captain with a scrambled mind".

* Edgbaston, 2005 - Australia elected to bowl: England (407 and 182) bt Australia (308 and 279) by two runs.

Andrew Flintoff proved the hero for England as they levelled the series 1-1 with a nailbiting victory in Birmingham. But the match would also be remembered for Ricky Ponting's decision to bowl despite being without Glenn McGrath, who rolled his ankle on a stray cricket ball while warming up. England racked up the runs and went on to regain the Ashes after a 16-year drought.