England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bowl in the day-night Ashes Test in Adelaide.

England have opted to bowl first in the inaugural day-night Ashes Test, backing swing kings Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad to cause havoc with the pink ball under grey clouds.

Joe Root called correctly at Adelaide Oval, as he did at the Gabba, but surprised counterpart Steve Smith with his decision this time around.

"I would have had a bat. It looks like a good wicket. A lot different to what we have seen (in the previous two day-night Tests at Adelaide Oval) ... not as much grass," Smith said at the toss.

"A bit harder on day one.

"Hopefully we can make the most of it ... the new ball might do a bit."

Root, desperate to level the five-Test series after suffering a 10-wicket loss in Brisbane, pointed to "overhead conditions" in explaining why he inserted Australia.

England axed Jake Ball, calling up debutant paceman Craig Overton in his place.

Moeen Ali has a blister on his spinning finger but Root indicated the allrounder should be OK to bowl some overs.

Smith named an unchanged XI.

Australia XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.