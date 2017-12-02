Guardiola walked on to the pitch following his team's 2-1 win over Southampton and gestured wildly during an exchange with Redmond before playing down the incident in his post-match news conference saying he was merely praising the 23-year-old.

The Spaniard has until Monday to respond to the FA.

Redmond backed up Guardiola's version with a post on his Twitter account, saying that the City manager had not let out expletives and was complimenting him despite appearing to be intense and aggressive.

"He commented on my qualities as a young English player and how he wanted me to attack his team more during the game in a similar way to last season," Redmond tweeted.

"I told him I was doing what my manager had asked me to do in the game. That's it. Nothing more, nothing less.

"Nothing negative or offensive was said towards me from Pep and that's what makes him one of the best managers in world football."

