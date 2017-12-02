Stephanie Gilmore has taken out the final event on the 2017 surfing calendar, the Maui Women's Pro.

Australian Stephanie Gilmore has won the season-ending Maui Women's Pro in four-foot conditions at Honolua Bay in Hawaii.

Gilmore locked in her 26th Championship Tour victory on Saturday after a win over Malia Manuel from Hawaii in the final.

It's the fourth time she has won the event at Honolua Bay.

"This means the world to me, this is so awesome," said Gilmore.

"When I couldn't win the world title, this was the next best thing. I started at the top in the beginning of the year and then I was a hot mess in the middle but that is all part of it.

"(To) have all the drama unfold and to come out on top is really special. I am so happy."

The win comes just a day after Tyler Wright, secured back-to-back world titles, with Gilmore finishing second and Sally Fitzgibbons in third to round out an Australian trifecta.

"In that final, I knew the swell was dying so my whole game plan was just to get whatever I could and stay active," said Gilmore.

"I knew Malia (Manuel) would stay really patient and I just thought that I did not want to get stuck out there without needing a 4 or a 5.

"It felt a little scrappy but it worked in the end."