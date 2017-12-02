Australia have opened their men's Hockey World League Final campaign with a 1-1 draw with hosts India in Bhubaneswar.

Australia drew 1-1 with hosts India as they got their Hockey World League Final campaign underway in Bhubaneswar.

The Kookaburras fell behind when Mandeep Singh fired India ahead in the 20th minute.

But Jeremy Hayward equalised with a trademark drag flick from a penalty corner just a minute late.

And Australia defender Matt Dawson said: "It's always going to be tough playing India in India. It's been a busy time playing the International Festival of Hockey but we're ready to go to play the top eight teams in the world here."

Australia are next in action on Saturday night (11pm AEDT) when they meet Germany, who won their opener 2-0 against England.