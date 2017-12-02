Heavy rain is forecast to drench parts of NSW with conditions expected to ease before the end of the weekend.

While the threat of severe thunderstorms across NSW has passed, parts of the state are still expected to cop a drenching with communities warned to prepare for possible flash flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall in southeastern parts of the state including the Snowy Mountains and south coast on Saturday.

An earlier severe thunderstorm warning for Gosford, Sydney and the Southern Tablelands has been cancelled.

"The tropical nature of this trough has been affecting Victoria and is associated with what is happening there," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jordan Notara told AAP.

Some areas can expect up to 200mm of rain on Saturday night as the tropical low moves through the south of the state.

Flood warnings are in place for Murrumbidgee and Murray rivers, with central west and southern NSW on flood watch.

Yalgogrin North in the Riverina copped 95mm of rain from 9am on Saturday morning.

The worst of the weather is expected on Saturday night with rain set to ease on Sunday, Mr Notara says.

But the east coast of NSW should prepare for a possible east coast low which could hit on Tuesday.

Such a weather event could see gale or storm force winds along the coast, widespread heavy rain, rough seas and dangerous surf.

"We're seeing this trough off the NSW coast becoming an east coast low on Tuesday and Wednesday," Mr Notara said.

The exact position is unknown at the moment but it will continue to be monitored by the bureau.