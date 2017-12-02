Victoria will be looking for their first win of the Sheffield Shield season when they host Western Australia at the MCG.

Victoria spinner Jon Holland's superb return from injury couldn't have been more timely for a Bushrangers side still searching for its first win of the Sheffield Shield season.

Playing in his first game since the Shield final win over South Australia in March, the 30-year-old took seven wickets, including a five-for, in last week's dramatic draw with New South Wales.

Last-placed Victoria will host Western Australia at the MCG in round five of the season starting Sunday.

After missing the entire one-day cup and the first three Shield rounds due to knee surgery, Holland looms as a key factor as the reigning champions look to kick-start their title defence.

"It was pretty frustrating to miss the first few games, so it was good to get back and take a few wickets," Holland told AAP.

"It was only meant to be about four weeks out, but I had a couple of setbacks.

"I think I tried to come back a bit early and aggravated it, but it's all good now.

"The wicket (at North Sydney Oval) suited me a little bit, but it was good to get a few wickets."

The left-armer is a chance to form a spin tandem with Fawad Ahmed, who was added to a 12-man squad with all-rounder Dan Christian on Saturday.

Former Test quick Peter Siddle was rested and Eamonn Vines was omitted.

The Bushrangers will finalise their final 11 after a pitch inspection on Sunday morning with continuing showers making conditions tricky.

This round will be the last before the competition breaks at the halfway point for the Big Bash League.

"The table is pretty tight so if we can get a win here then we're not far off second place," Holland said.

"We've played some good cricket but we've let the opposition back into games as well.

"But there's still plenty of cricket left in the season and we're confident we can get back into the top two."

Bushrangers 12-man squad to play WA:

Aaron Finch (C), Fawad Ahmed, Scott Boland, Dan Christian, Travis Dean, Seb Gotch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Tremain, Cameron White.