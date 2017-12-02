India will bat after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in New Delhi in the third and final Test.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

The hosts, chasing a record-equalling ninth consecutive Test series victory, made two changes to the side which beat the tourists by an innings and 239 runs in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead.

Right-handed opener Lokesh Rahul made way for the left-handed Shikhar Dhawan as India shuffled the top of their batting order for a third match in a row.

India also made a bowling change with paceman Mohammed Shami returning to the side at the expense of Umesh Yadav.

"(There) will be something for the bowlers in the first session. We want our openers to have that challenge," Kohli said after winning toss.

Sri Lanka made three changes, including a first cap for 29-year-old batsman Roshen Silva, while also bringing in left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan and batsman Dhananjaya de Silva.

Spin spearhead Rangana Herath was ruled out with a back injury, while Lahiru Thirimanne and Dasun Shanaka were omitted.