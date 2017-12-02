Russia has had three more athletes banned for life from the Winter Olympics after re-analysis of samples from the Sochi 2014 Games.

Three more Russian athletes have been banned for life from the Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in connection with doping practices at the Sochi 2014 Games.

The IOC also said that the number of probed cases has risen from "28 to 36 after additional findings from the re-analyses of drug test samples."

Cross-country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko, as well as biathlete Olga Zaytseva, will have their 2014 results nullified and are barred from all future Games.

Zaytseva won a silver medal with the relay team but that result has already been nullified as relay teammate Olga Vilukhina has also been sanctioned by the IOC in the same way.

The IOC has imposed life bans on 25 Russian athletes mentioned in a report by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren which spoke of doping schemes in Sochi including tampering with samples. One case was closed without sanctions.

The IOC will decide on Tuesday whether or not to ban the full Russian team from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games, in connection with a report from another IOC commission.