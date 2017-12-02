Usman Khawaja has shrugged off pressure over his poor record against spin bowling with a half-century in the pink-ball Ashes Test.

Usman Khawaja has responded to his critics in a brief but entertaining battle with England offspinner Moeen Ali in Adelaide.

Under pressure over his poor record against spin bowling, Khawaja posted a defiant 53 on day one of the pink-ball Ashes Test.

His knock came to an end when he edged to Jimmy Anderson in the first over after Saturday evening's dinner break.

It was a relatively short-lived duel between Khawaja and Moeen, who had bowled eight overs for figures of 0-21.

But in the mental battle between the duo, Khawaja came out on top, hitting Moeen for three boundaries including a late cut past third man to bring up his 50.

The visitors' poor fielding did them no favours with Khawaja dropped by Mark Stoneman in the deep on 44.

Khawaja's unhappy record against spinners was a key talking point ahead of the Adelaide Test after he was dismissed by Moeen for 11 in Brisbane.

He had been dismissed by spinners in 17 of his 43 previous Test knocks, and seven of his nine dismissals against England were to offspin.

England captain Joe Root wasted little time bringing Moeen into the attack against Khawaja in Brisbane, and it was the case again in Adelaide.

But Khawaja survived and looked well-set heading into the final session.

Commentating for BT Sports, Test great Ricky Ponting said Khawaja's fifty would boost his confidence for the rest of the series.

"I like the attitude he has shown today ... he's going to put the pressure back on Moeen Ali," Ponting said.

Former Australian opener Michael Slater also praised Khawaja's positive intent.

"He would have thought long and hard how to approach Ali in this next Test match," Slater said on the Nine Network.

"All the people are talking about it, I think wrongly. He's been prolific in Australia."