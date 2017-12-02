Memphis are under the guidance of a new coach but their NBA season is still in a downward spiral as the San Antonio Spurs add to their misery.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and Australian Patty Mills scored 10 as the San Antonio Spurs extended Memphis' losing streak to 10 with a 95-79 victory over the Grizzlies.

San Antonio controlled most of the game, leading by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter on Friday night.

Memphis provided a more spirited effort in its second game under interim coach JB Bickerstaff, who took after David Fizdale was fired on Monday.

Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and Steph Curry 23 to help the Golden State Warriors rout the Orlando Magic 133-112.

Durant would have scored more if he hadn't been ejected for arguing with the referee late in the game.

"I guess I tried to show him up, and he didn't like it so he threw me out," Durant said.

"The refs run the game so if they're not feeling good today they can just make any decision they want. I have to know that they have all the power and shut up and take it."

Elsewhere, Boomers mainstay Joe Ingles scored 13 points and registered the most assists (seven) for Utah as the Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-108.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell was the ultimate Jazz star on the night thought with a career-high 41 points to power Utah's fourth-quarter rally.

The No. 13 overall pick became the seventh rookie in franchise history to have a 30-plus point game.

In other games, Markieff Morris shook off his recent struggles to score 23 points in the Washington Wizards' 109-91 win over the Detroit Pistons.

It was Washington's first home win in nearly three weeks.

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 18 as the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 120-115 for their sixth straight home victory.

Serge Ibaka added 15 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 and Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each had 11 for the Raptors.

Josh Richardson scored a career-high 27 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat shook off a horrendous start to beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-100.

Miami missed its first 11 shots and got into a 16-1 deficit before the game was five minutes old.

The Heat chipped away, got within 30-22 to end the quarter and grabbed the lead for the first time just before halftime.

Zach Randolph had 25 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Chicago Bulls 107-106, extending Chicago's losing streak to eight games.

It was the second straight night the Bulls lost by a point.

Paul George had 35 points and nine assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-107 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Steven Adams had a career-high 27 points and Russell Westbrook added 15 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City.