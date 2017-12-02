Jimmy Anderson has gone wicket-less in his first spell with the pink ball in the second Ashes Test, with Michael Clarke highlighting his lack of energy.

Billed as a pink-ball magician, Jimmy Anderson has struggled to perform any sort of tricks in his opening spell at Adelaide Oval.

The pressure was on England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 508 Test scalps for a range of reasons on Saturday afternoon.

The right-armer offered a series of frank public statements in the lead-up to the day-night Test.

Anderson suggested Australia were bullies and they'd deliberately used stump microphones at the Gabba to ensure the world learned about Jonny Bairstow's headbutt of Cameron Bancroft.

Acting as vice-captain in the absence of Ben Stokes, he needed to lead with the new ball after Joe Root opted to bowl first.

There was nothing woeful about Anderson's six-over opening spell that cost 11 runs but David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were rarely bothered by him.

Michael Clarke sensed Anderson was still restricted by a niggle, possibly the bruised shoulder he suffered while batting in the first Test.

"He just doesn't look right," Clarke said on the Nine Network.

"It looks like he is grimacing a bit.

"It seems like there is no real intent. No real energy.

"It just doesn't seem like this is a bowler with 500 Test wickets, the most important bowler in his team. The guy who is going to help England win."

Bancroft was able to score off Anderson when the 35-year-old delivered the first ball of the game, while Warner faced nine deliveries from Anderson before cutting a loosener past point and to the rope.

Earlier this week, Ian Chappell raised concerns about Anderson's output in the final innings of the first Test.

"I'm not sure what his mental state is with the Kookaburra ball," Chappell told AAP when asked about the swing specialist he regards as England's best Ashes player since 1972.

"He's always going to bowl tidily but he just didn't look like a bloke who was trying to inflict a bit of damage in that second innings. That was a bit disappointing."