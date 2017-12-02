Hawaii emergency officials are testing a Cold War-era siren to warn people to take cover in the event of a nuclear missile attack by North Korea.

A siren has blasted across Hawaii in an effort to prepare tourists and residents for a possible nuclear attack from North Korea.

The US state is the first to bring back the Cold War-era warning system, Hawaii emergency management officials said on Friday.

The wailing siren sounded for a minute after the usual testing of the steady alert for tsunamis and other natural disasters that Hawaii residents are used to hearing.

Emergency officials, like they do after every monthly test, were gathering information about whether any sirens malfunctioned or were too soft, said Vern Miyagi, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

There was little reaction from people on famous Waikiki Beach, where the test sounded like a distant siren.

"I was out in the ocean playing around and I heard this siren," said Canadian tourist Tom Passmore, adding that he didn't think much of it.

"I think it's a good idea," he said of the test, "but judging by everyone's reaction around here nobody moved."

The possibility of a strike is remote but it's important to be prepared, Governor David Ige said this week.

Ige said the new test will ensure the public knows what they should do in case of an imminent attack. If a missile is launched, residents and tourists would have less than 20 minutes to take shelter, officials said.

The state delayed the test for a month to let people know it would be happening, Miyagi said. Hawaii turned to public service announcements on TV and radio, town hall meetings, information on agency websites and media stories.

The test comes the same week that North Korea fired a powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile it calls the Hwasong-15, leading analysts to conclude the nation has made a jump in its missile capability. The weapon would have a range of more than 13,000 kilometres, easily reaching the U.S. mainland.

Hawaii is one of the closest states to North Korea, and its large military presence could make it more of a target.