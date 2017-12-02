Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls are building New Zealand's lead over the West Indies, going to lunch at 3-181

A Ross Taylor half century has helped New Zealand pull in front of the West Indies early on the second day of their Test match in Wellington.

The hosts went to lunch at 3-181, a lead of 47 on the Windies' first innings of 134. Taylor was 66 not out and Henry Nicholls 24.

The only wicket to fall during Saturday's morning session was opener Jeet Raval, who was caught behind for 42 off Kemar Roach's first ball of the day.

Taylor is inching toward what would be his 17th Test century, which would put him level with his mentor Martin Crowe and also Kane Williamson.

He reached his half century with a hook off Shannon Gabriel and shortly afterwards passed 10,000 first-class runs.

Taylor, with eight fours, and Nicholls were able to increase the run-rate during their 72-run partnership.

While the West Indies bowlers were able to beat the bat, there were also enough loose balls for the Kiwi batsmen to latch on to.

On the first day, the tourists were rattled out for 134 after a career-best performance of 7-39 by left-arm fast-medium Neil Wagner.