File image of Martin Shkreli (L), and RZA from the hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan (AAP)

The unique album by legendary New York hip-hop crew Wu-Tang Clan is among assets US prosecutors demand be handed over by 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli.

The United States government wants to seize 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album.

The recording that Shkreli has boasted he bought for $2 million is on a list of assets that prosecutors argue the jailed former pharmaceutical CEO should forfeit after his conviction earlier this year in a securities fraud scheme involving two failed hedge funds.

In a letter filed this week in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors told a judge that Shkreli is on the hook for $7.3 million (A$9.6m).

The 34-year-old "should be held financially responsible and forfeit this amount as it was obtained by him as a result of the fraud," the letter says.

Related reading 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's bail revoked after Hillary Clinton online threat Martin Shkreli was sent to jail after a US judge revoked the bail of the former pharmaceutical executive over a threat aimed at Hillary Clinton - which he insists was a joke. US ex-pharma boss Shkreli guilty of fraud A New York jury has found the former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, Martin Shkreli, guilty of cheating investors in two failed hedge funds.

Along with the Wu-Tang Clan's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album, prosecutors say Shkreli should give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, his interest in a pharmaceutical company and other valuables including a Picasso painting and another unreleased recording that he claims he owns, Tha Carter V by Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne.

Defence attorney Ben Brafman said on Friday that Shkreli would fight the forfeiture.

"Our position is clear: None of the investors lost any money and Martin did not personally benefit from any of the counts of conviction," Brafman said in a statement. "Accordingly, forfeiture of any assets is not an appropriate remedy."

The boyish Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug and for his snide online persona.

A judge revoked Shkreli's $5 million bail and threw him behind bars in September after he offered a $5000 bounty on Facebook for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair. He is due back in court for sentencing early next year, when the forfeiture demand will be decided.