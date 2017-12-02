England's cricketers have openly voiced their displeasure at Australian captain Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

It wasn't quite the raw sledging stink many predicted.

But Australian captain Steve Smith's appearance created a distinct whiff of discontent among his English opponents on Saturday.

England's cricketers openly voiced their displeasure with Smith when he arrived at the crease in the second Test in Adelaide.

And Smith was only too happy to return verbal serve.

Paceman Stuart Broad led an English chorus in what most commentators reckoned was a premeditated tactic.

"England have decided it's going to be a full-on verbal attack against the Australian captain," ex-Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said on BT Sport.

Gilchrist's fellow commentator, former England captain Michael Vaughan, was also in no doubt.

"They welcomed Steve Smith with a barrage of chat, particularly Stuart Broad, just trying to take the Australian captain out of his bubble," Vaughan said.

Pre-game, the tourists detailed their unease at Smith's laughing demeanour in his post-match media conference after the Ashes opener in Brisbane.

Smith couldn't contain his laughter as teammate Cameron Bancroft described being headbutted by England gloveman Jonny Bairstow.

The tourists believed Smith was mocking them - he insisted he wasn't.

And the fall-out was played out in public on Saturday.

"The England team have overreacted to what Steve Smith did," Australian great Shane Warne told the Nine Network.

"They have gone after him straight away."

After Smith and Broad exchanged words at the end of an over, umpire Aleem Dar tried to broker some peace only for the Australian captain to continue his chat with the Pom paceman.

But both Gilchrist and ex-England skipper Ian Botham cautioned the tourists about poking the bear.

Gilchrist: "If anything, Steve Smith, it makes him switch on even more. I would be worried if I was England, if that is the case."

Botham: "There's no point in wasting your breath and stamina. There's certain players you don't want to (motivate) ... leave them be."