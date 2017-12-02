Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's seat is only one of five officially called so far. (AAP)

The long wait for results in the Queensland election is continuing with only a handful of seats called by the state's electoral commission so far.

A week since Queenslanders went to the polls, results are starting to trickle in from the state's election.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has now officially called eight of the 93 seats but is urging patience with an overall result not expected until next week.

A trio of LNP incumbents have been declared winners by the ECQ - Burleigh's Michael Hart, Everton's Tim Mander and Gympie's Tony Perrett.

They join five seats that had already been declared on Friday - Algester, Bundamba, Gladstone, Inala and Woodridge - all for Labor incumbents, including Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

With over 84 per cent of the vote counted, the ABC is still predicting Labor will end up with 47 seats and a slim majority.

The LNP is predicted to take a total of 38 seats.

Several seats remain on a knife-edge including the inner-Brisbane seat of Maiwar, with the Greens and Labor candidates separated by just four votes after more than 82 per cent of the votes had been counted.

Assistant Queensland Electoral Commissioner Dermot Tiernan said the introduction of compulsory preferential voting had made the races a lot tighter than in the past and had increased the time it took to count the votes.

"In seats where the race is tight we could be waiting for postal and declaration votes to be sent back before it is possible to declare a winner, and Queensland law gives people up until 10 days after the election to return these," Mr Tiernan said.

Labor and the Liberal National Party both say they'll wait for the final determination by the ECQ before declaring victory or conceding defeat.