Sergio Garcia insists he isn't too far back to mount a charge for the Australian PGA Championship. (AAP)

Sergio Garcia, who will partner Peter Senior in the third round, insists he isn't too far back to mount a charge for the Australian PGA Championship.

Peter Senior will partner Sergio Garcia at Royal Pines on Saturday as the unlikely duo attempt to spoil Marc Leishman's party.

Leishman shares the lead with Adam Bland at the halfway point of the Australian PGA Championship after the pair finished two shots clear at 12 under on Friday.

Having scooped the Greg Normal Medal as the country's golfer of the year on Tuesday, the world No.13 hopes to win his first Australian title on Sunday to go with three US PGA and one European Tour titles.

But even without Adam Scott in the field after he missed the cut on Friday, the Victorian will have some competition.

Two-time champion Greg Chalmers is two shots adrift, rising Queenslander Cameron Smith a further shot back and defending champion Harold Varner III seven under.

But 58-year-old Senior, who came out of retirement to contest his home event, is also there and has Spain's US Masters champion for company.

The pair have had matching rounds of 67 and 71 to sit at six under and, according to Garcia, still in the mix despite missing a chance to be closer.

"(I was) probably a little bit tired physically and mentally. Because of that, obviously my golf game wasn't as sharp as I would like it to be," Garcia said.

"But I guess the good thing is I still fought hard, I stayed in it, and as uncomfortable as I felt out there, to be able to still shoot one under, it's a positive thing."

"Tomorrow, if we have a really good day (a win is possible), if not then it's going to be tough because those guys are playing well and they're not going to back up much."

While Garcia gave Leishman credit for his standout year, Leishman was quick to heap praise on the Spaniard's playing partner.

"He's just such a competitor, it really doesn't surprise me," Leishman said of Senior's showing.

"Put him in anywhere in any tournament and he'll fight it out.

"He's like a bulldog and it's so good because he's such a nice guy, so it's good to see him back out here."