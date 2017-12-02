Cameron Smith has kept a steady head to ensure he is within striking distance of a red-hot Jordan Zunic on the final day at the Australian PGA Championship.

It could have been very easy for Cameron Smith to lose his cool as he watched playing partner Jordan Zunic make a mockery of the tough conditions at Royal Pines on Saturday.

Instead he put his head down and ensured, ahead of Sunday's Australian PGA Championship final round, he was right there with him.

At one stage Zunic looked set to break the magical 60 barrier and lead by as many as seven.

But the 25-year-old dropped three shots on the last two holes to finish 17 under, allowing the consistent Smith - a winner on the PGA Tour this year - to finish just three adrift.

"He put on a bit of a display the first 13 or 14 holes there, it was pretty incredible to watch actually and in that wind he was just a magician on the greens as well," Smith said of Zunic.

The Brisbane product's five under round of 67 was overshadowed by the overnight leader's but Smith knows it has kept him in the mix to lift the Kirkwood Cup on Sunday.

The world No.86 is tipped for big things, having tied for fourth on his major debut at the 2015 US Open and has so far shown his class in a consistent three days on the Gold Coast.

"I just didn't let Jordan's round get ahead of me there," the 24-year-old said.

"I just kept doing what I was doing; I knew I was playing well, I knew I was putting well.

"I just needed a couple chances and took advantage of them."

Smith is outright second at 14 under, with Adam Bland a further shot back and Marc Leishman 10 under, seven shots back in a share of fourth.

Groups will begin at 6am and 8am AEST time on Sunday in an effort to avoid the heavy rain forecast for the region later that afternoon.