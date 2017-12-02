AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND SECOND ASHES TEST, DAY ONE:

* Score: Australia 4-209 v England

* Man of the moment: Craig Overton. It doesn't get much better for a bowler on debut than dismissing the world's No.1 Test batsman. The lanky paceman did just that when he rattled the stumps of Steve Smith with a sharp off-cutter in the final session. Smith's one-man show in Brisbane showed just how valuable his wicket is. And given the animosity between him and several English players, the visitors would have been particularly satisfied to cut his innings short

* Key moment: Joe Root defied history and perhaps common sense by sending Australia in to bat. It was the first time since December 1982 a captain had opted to bowl first in an Adelaide Oval Test - back then, it was England's Bob Willis and the Poms lost by eight wickets. And with good reason: only one team - the then-fearsome West Indies in February 1982 - has won after doing so. Root's decision was widely panned and could yet prove England's undoing

* Stat of the day: Eight - The number of previous Tests at Adelaide Oval where the captain elected to bowl first out of an overall 76

* Summary: For a brief period in the dangerous final session after Smith joined Usman Khawaja back in the dressing room, it looked as though Root's bold decision to bowl first could pay off. But Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh eventually settled after a shaky start to leave the hosts in a solid position at stumps. England had just one over with the new ball and will need to bowl well on Sunday to limit Australia's first-innings total

* Quote of the day: "The man averages 61, he can do whatever he wants." - Khawaja on Smith snapping back at the England bowlers after they greeted him at the crease with a verbal barrage.