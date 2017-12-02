England cricketer Ben Stokes in the Canterbury practise nets ahead of his return to cricket. (AAP)

Ben Stokes has tuned up for his return to professional cricket this weekend with a first net session for his new club Canterbury Kings.

Stokes, still waiting to hear if he will be charged by English police after being arrested over a late-night fracas in Bristol in September, is due to play for Canterbury against Otago in New Zealand's Ford Trophy 50-over domestic competition.

Police have passed their file to the Crown Prosecution Service for advice on whether to charge Stokes.

The all-rounder's prospects of joining England mid-series in the five-Test Ashes campaign may hinge on that decision.

While his international teammates were beginning day one of the inaugural pink-ball Ashes second Test at Adelaide Oval, Stokes joined the Christchurch-based Kings in training having flown to his native New Zealand to sign on as an overseas player this week.

He gave a brief TV interview, quoted on Cricket Australia's website, in which he said: "It was the first time I have met quite a few of (my new teammates) today.

"But it was nice to know a few faces - a few of the young guys came over to Durham as part of the exchange program.

"It was nice, because it can be hard coming to a new team.

"I hope I can get out there, do well, and contribute to Canterbury winning."