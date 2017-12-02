Cairns have staged a late comeback to down Sydney 80-71 at home and exact revenge for the Kings taking the chocolates in their mid-week NBL contest.

Sydney won the match-up between the two clubs on Thursday night and led at the top of every quarter at Cairns Convention Centre on Saturday but still found a way to lose.

Early on, both teams struggled to hit the bucket with the first-quarter scoreline of 17-12 to Sydney one of the league's lowest this season.

Missing Perry Ellis and Todd Blanchfield to injury, mid-season signings Jerome Randle and Jeremy Tyler couldn't have done much more for the struggling Kings.

Reigning MVP Randle scored 24 points while Jeremy Tyler posted 21, with both instrumental in manufacturing the lead for the majority of the match.

But right on queue Taipans forward Jerry Evans Jr came alive in the fourth quarter.

Signed as a short-term injury replacement for Michael Carrera, the LA native had the best game of his short NBL career, finishing with 15 points and kickstarting the Taipans 4th quarter comeback with a well taken three.

Cairns Captain Cam Gliddon followed Evans Jr with another crucial three late in the fourth while point guard Dayshon Smith and forward Alex Loughton arrived from three-point range soon after to take the game away from Sydney.

Both teams with be in action next Saturday when Sydney host Brisbane and the Taipans take on Melbourne at home.