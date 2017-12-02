The Mount Agung volcano seen erupting on November 30, 2017. (AP)

Flying conditions in Bali are set to worsen with more than 2,000 Australians still stuck following disruptions from Mount Agung's volcanic ash cloud.

More than 7,400 passengers have been flown back home by Jetstar, Virgin and Qantas since Denpasar Airport reopened on Wednesday after the cloud from the volcanic eruption cleared.

But conditions are forecast to deteriorate on Saturday night, leaving more than 2,000 people stuck in the popular holiday destination.

Jetstar and Qantas have scheduled seven flights on Saturday while conditions remain safe for flying, and Virgin has scheduled three recovery flights.

A Jetstar spokesman said the passengers left behind could be flown back on Sunday if conditions cleared up.

"We will get another update this afternoon. We'll take it day by day," he told AAP.

But the volcano's activity level remains listed at high despite no major eruption occurring, Indonesia's volcanology agency said on Saturday.

"This is an ongoing eruption," said Kasbani, the head of the Centre for Vulcanology and Geologizal Hazard Mitigation.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was among the thousands who managed to get a flight to her US home after she was stuck in Bali on her way home from a trip to Australia.

Her four day break turned into 10 after her flight was cancelled.

"I truly hope everyone there stays safe. Sending all my love to Bali. Until next time," the actress posted on Instagram on Friday.