Flooding across the Hume near Euroa, via Stephanie Anderson (Twitter)

Major flood warnings remain in place in Victoria's north as rain sweeps the state, but Melbourne has been spared the worst of the storm.

Melbourne has been spared the worst of the storm sweeping Victoria but parts of the state remain at risk of flooding as rain continues to fall.

Victoria's north-east and alpine regions have copped the heaviest rainfalls so far, including 200mm at Strathbogie and 170mm at Euroa.

Major flood warnings are in place for the Ovens and King rivers and the Seven and Castle creeks, while there are moderate warnings for the Goulburn and Kiewa and rivers.

Several major roads have been closed in Melbourne and Victoria as a result of the rain, including parts of the Hume Freeway.

Related reading Evacuation warning issued as floodwaters threaten homes in Victoria An evacuation warning has been issued for Victoria's alpine region as floodwaters threaten homes.

The rainfall had eased in most areas on Saturday morning but the Bureau of Meteorology warns it is likely to pick up again in the evening.

Steady drizzle fell across Melbourne overnight but senior forecaster Rod Dixon said city hadn't been as wet as it could've been.

"In Melbourne we did escape the worst of it," he said on Saturday.

"The rainfall guidance was suggesting Melbourne would potentially cop some of those couple of hundred millimetre falls.

"As the situation's developed those heavier totals have been a bit further east. Nevertheless we still had some reasonably heavy totals."

Mr Dixon said the metropolitan area has recorded between 20 and 40mm of rain and about the same is expected on Saturday.

"If we get that, that's generally over a month's worth of rain over a couple of days," he said.

Low lying areas around Myrtleford in Victoria's alpine region were ordered to evacuate on Friday night as floodwaters rose.

Emergency Services Commissioner Craig Lapsley reminded people to remain vigilant into Saturday as more rain is forecast.

The SES received more than 1000 calls for help on Friday and hundreds more overnight.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said people needed to use common sense and look out for each other to "get through this very difficult period."

The premier spoke to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who offered the state federal assistance should it be needed.

An elderly couple became trapped in their car in floodwaters near Seymour on Friday night, rescued by a farmer in a tractor who plucked them to safety.

The rain has lead to the cancellation of a number of major events, including the Great Victorian Bike Ride and Taste of Melbourne.