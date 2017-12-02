Aaron Boone has been named as the new manager of the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees have chosen Aaron Boone to replace Joe Girardi as their manager, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Boone, who played in the Yankees' 2003 World Series title win, interviewed recently with his former team and the New York Daily News reported that the Yankees' brass liked Boone's "polish."

Boone was recommended to owner Hal Steinbrenner from a pool of six interviewees that included Carlos Beltran, Hensley Meulens, Rob Thomson, Chris Woodward and Eric Wedge.

The search for Girardi's replacement took over a month.

Various media reports earlier Friday suggested that the decision came down to Boone and Meulens.