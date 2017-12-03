Former Penrith premiership-winning teammate Greg Alexander will serve as an advisor to new NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler.

"This role is one of the key positions in the State of Origin structure and we are very pleased that Greg has agreed to follow in the footsteps of Bob Fulton and Peter Sterling in the role," NSW Rugby League chairman Dr George Peponis said on Sunday.

Fittler described Alexander as his most trusted ally in life and rugby league, the pair going back some 30 years.

"Greg was there for me at the start. He was my captain at Penrith when we won the competition," he said.

"He has been a mentor of mine for the whole of my career. He is the person who I trust most, not only about football, but about everything."

Alexander said it was "a great honour to be asked by 'Freddy' to be involved" in next year's series as the Blues try to win back the trophy for the first time since 2014.

"This is an exciting time for NSW with the large number of experienced players in the team, but also because of the host of new emerging talent that there is," Alexander said.

"I am looking forward to working with Freddy, who I think was the perfect choice to lead NSW into its future State of Origin campaigns."

Fittler is also expected to announce former Blues coach Phil Gould and rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns in assistant roles of some capacity in the coming weeks.