The tall, powerful Norwegian pushed hard out of the starting gate and sped down the quick Birds of Prey course in one minute 40:46 seconds for his sixth career win at the Colorado resort.

"When you're going first you're not going to get a course report so you really need to be committed," the 34-year-old veteran said. "If you can do that I think it is an advantage."

Svindal, the 2010 Olympic super-G gold medalist and five-time world champion, appears in top form after his previous two seasons were cut short due to knee injuries.

Svindal edged Beat Feuz (1:40.61) of Switzerland, who won the season-opening men's downhill at Lake Louise a week ago. German Thomas Dressen (1:40.95) finished third.

A memorial was set up on the course mourning the death of French skier David Poisson, who died in a training accident in Alberta on Nov. 13.

Adrien Theaux (1:41.26) was the fastest Frenchman down the course on Saturday, finishing eighth after posting the quickest time in training on Wednesday at Beaver Creek.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Clare Fallon)