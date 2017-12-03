Australian batsman Usman Khawaja says England's sledging switched on his captain Steve Smith, but the tourists reckon they got under his skin.

England reckon their sledging got under Steve Smith's skin.

But Australia believe the taunts simply switched on their captain.

Smith engaged in ongoing verbals with the tourists during his knock of 40 in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

Pommy pacemen Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson both gave Smith an ear-bashing but the Australian also instigated some verbal stoushes.

"The man averages 61, so he can do whatever he wants," Smith's teammate Usman Khawaja said.

"There's not many players in the world who could do that."

Umpire Aleem Dar was forced to intervene between Smith and Broad.

English quick Craig Overton said it appeared Broad "got under his (Smith's) skin".

"... The way he left the ball, almost exaggeration a little bit, he generally didn't do that in the first game in Brisbane," Overton said of Smith.

"I don't know if he was doing that on purpose just to wind us up a little bit."

Dar also acted as peacemaker during a Broad over, the umpire twice stepping between Smith and Anderson when the Australian was non-striker and the Englishman was fielding within metres at short mid-on.

Khawaja, who top-scored with 53 as Australia posted 4-209 and combined with Smith for a 53-run partnership, said his skipper was revelling in the exchanges.

"There was a bit of banter going on, from my end it just looked like it switched Steve Smith on a little bit," Khawaja said.

"So I wasn't sure whether to let him go or bring him back in. But he was quite enjoying being out there.

"It didn't seem too out of the norm. All the chat I heard wasn't too bad.

"It was good old-fashioned Ashes cricket. It was entertaining."

Pre-game, England captain Joe Root said the tourists were riled by Smith's demeanour in a media conference after Australia's 10-wicket win in the series opener in Brisbane.

Smith couldn't contain his laughter as opener Cameron Bancroft colourfully detailed being headbutted by England gloveman Jonny Bairstow.

Root believed Smith was making light of England and the serious accusation aimed at Bairstow.

"I certainly wasn't mocking his team, I was laughing at Cameron and the way he delivered the events of what had happened," Smith said on Friday.