Australian cricket selectors could be excused for feeling smug as their Ashes gambles pay off.

Maybe they're not morons after all.

They were labelled idiots, confused and morons for their Ashes selections.

But their punts are paying off.

Shaun Marsh, in his eighth coming to the Test side, is making runs and appearing rock solid.

So is Tim Paine, who wasn't even wicketkeeping for his state when named in Australia's team for the Test series against England.

And new chum opening bat Cameron Bancroft is demonstrating a head for Test cricket.

All were controversial calls by chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns and cohorts, Greg Chappell, Mark Waugh and coach Darren Lehmann.

Ex-Test spinner Stuart MacGill labelled them "idiots" and "morons masquerading as mentors".

Test great Shane Warne said of the selection gambles: "Australia look confused".

Hard-nosed former skipper Allan Border described Paine's recall as "bizarre".

But, while still in the early phases of the five-Test series, there's enough evidence to suggest selectors got it right.

Marsh struck a century on Sunday in the second Test in Adelaide to follow his half-century in the series opener - he's no longer brittle but ripe for the battle.

"It has been a fantastically well-constructed Test match innings," ex-Australian captain Ricky Ponting told BT Sport.

"You just wonder why he hasn't made more."

Ponting's comments came as the maligned lefthander featured in a telling 85-run partnership with Paine, who made 57.

Paine wasn't 'keeping for Tasmania when named for his Test comeback after seven years outside the team - while turfing one catch in the series opener, his glovework has otherwise been secure.

And Bancroft, who replaced the dumped Matthew Renshaw, has made an assured start to his Test career, highlighted by his unbeaten 82 in the second dig of the first Test.