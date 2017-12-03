Tom Blundell has become the 11th player from New Zealand and their first wicketkeeper to score a century on Test debut.

Resuming day three on 57, Blundell was made to endure a nervous period before holding his nerve and passing 100 -- the 11th New Zealand debutant to achieve the feat -- late in the first session.

He faced 41 balls in the 90s and 10 of those while stuck on 99.

Blundell finished on 107 not out as New Zealand declared at 9-520, a lead of 386 runs on the West Indies's first innings of 134.

No.11 Trent Boult was 18 not out -- surviving two trials under the Decision Review System for lbw appeals and was dropped at short leg off Jason Holder when Blundell was 99 -- as he shared in an unbeaten stand of 78.

The previous highest score by a New Zealand keeper on debut was Luke Ronchi's 88 against England at Leeds in 2015.

Blundell's century built on the work of Colin de Grandhomme, who scored his maiden Test ton off just 71 balls on day two, Ross Taylor's 93 and Henry Nicholls' 67.

De Grandhomme's century was the second-fastest by a New Zealand after Brendon McCullum's world record century from 54 balls against Australia last year.

At lunch the West Indies were 0-9 in their second innings, still trailing by 377.