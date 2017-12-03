Brisbane enjoyed a surprise 81-76 win over New Zealand in the NBL. (AAP)

A composed final period has helped the Brisbane Bullets to a surprise win over the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL.

Battered import Travis Trice was knocked down more times than a miss-matched boxer before climbing off the floor to help lead Brisbane to a 81-76 NBL upset over league leaders New Zealand.

It was the second loss in three days for the Kiwis after Perth crossed the Tasman on Friday night to snap their impressive nine-game winning streak.

Trice, who hobbled to the free-throw line late in the game, took some heavy hits at the defensive end of the court but finished the clash with 17 points and just one turnover.

"It's one of the things we have been challenging him (Trice) on at the defensive end and putting his body on the line," revealed Brisbane coach Andrej Lemanis.

"I thought today he did that. He did a great job getting in front of people. Maybe he wasn't rewarded with the calls but he kept doing it and that is how we need him to play at the defensive end and contribute on the floor."

Trice said taking the hits was something he had to do for his side.

"I'm fine. I just want to do whatever I have to for the team to win," he said.

Clearly hurting from a tough 84-83 loss to Adelaide on Friday night, the Bullets came out swinging in the opening term with the visitors finding themselves in early foul trouble.

Brisbane went to the free-throw line 36 times and gleaned 29 points while the visitors were virtual strangers at the strip, making just 13 trips for the game for nine connections.

Breakers coach Paul Hanare shouldered some of the blame for the loss admitting he had not reacted quickly enough to how the match was officiated.

"We had multiple guys sitting on two and three fouls in the first half," he said.

"You are reliant on guys stepping up and adjusting to the way you are playing and how it is being called.

"I didn't think we did a good enough job, me personally as well, in adjusting to the play and the officiating early enough."

Hanare wasn't concerned by the twin losses after such a hot start to the season.

"We were against a desperate Brisbane side coming off a tough loss to Adelaide.

"It's good for our team to see how tight we are, to see who is going to step up.

Perrin Buford enjoyed a double-double for the Bullets with 18 points and 10 rebounds while DJ Newbill topped all scorers with 21 points for the Breakers.