The dual-citizenship crisis that caught up a number of federal MPs is likely to be resolved when declarations are published this week.

WHO IN THE SENATE GOT CAUGHT UP

Liberals: Stephen Parry (Great Britain)

Nationals: Fiona Nash (Great Britain), Matt Canavan (cleared by the High Court)

Greens: Scott Ludlam (New Zealand); Larissa Waters (Canada)

One Nation: Malcolm Roberts (Great Britain)

Nick Xenophon Team: Skye Kakoschke-Moore (Great Britain), Nick Xenophon (cleared by the High Court but quit to run for SA parliament)

Others: Jacqui Lambie (Great Britain)

WHO IN THE HOUSE OF REPS GOT CAUGHT UP

Nationals: Barnaby Joyce (New Zealand) - re-elected at by-election on December 2

Liberals: John Alexander (Great Britain) - faces by-election on December 16

WHO IS IN DOUBT (THAT WE KNOW OF)

Justine Keay (Labor - Braddon, Tasmania)

Susan Lamb (Labor - Longman, Queensland)

Rebekha Sharkie (Nick Xenophon Team - Mayo, South Australia)