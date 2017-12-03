NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Virat Kohli smashed his second successive double hundred to power India to a commanding 500 for five at lunch on day two of the third and final test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The skipper's majestic 225 not out included 23 boundaries, while fellow overnight batsman Rohit Sharma rubbed salt in Sri Lanka's wounds with a fluent 65 before becoming Lakshan Sandakan's third victim when lunch was taken.

After scores of 104 not out and 213 in his previous two innings, Kohli, 29, becomes the first international captain to score six double centuries, all of which have come over the last 17 months.

His latest looked a mere formality after India, chasing a record-equalling ninth consecutive test series victory, resumed on 371-4 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Kohli's partner in the 135-run stand Rohit smacked left-arm wrist-spinner Sandakan over long-off for a six but all eyes were on Kohli as he approached the 200-mark.

The Delhi player was on 195 when a leg-before appeal against him was turned down. Sri Lanka reviewed the decision but replays confirmed an inside edge.

Kohli took two runs off Suranga Lakmal to bring up his double century, celebrating it by leaping into the air before removing his helmet to acknowledge the applause.

Rohit, at the other end, went quietly about his job, hitting Dilruwan Perera over the spinner's head for a six to bring up his fifth consecutive test fifty.

Just when it looked like Sri Lanka, trailing 0-1 in the series, would endure yet another wicketless session, Rohit edged Sandakan to be caught behind.

The batsman chose to review the decision but replays confirmed a bottom edge.

Kohli has batted for six and half hours and remains on course to better his highest score of 235, which came against England last year.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)