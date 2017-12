Cooper Cronk of Australia (left) in action in the World Cup final win over England. (AAP)

Cooper Cronk has decided to retire from representative football after helping Australia to a Rugby League World Cup win over England on Saturday.

"That was the last time I'll be playing representative football," he said.

"I think it's time for someone else to grab some of those moments. I've had my share. I've had a great run."