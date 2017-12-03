Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist agree Pat Cummins should be promoted up Australia's batting order. (AAP)

Test greats Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist agree Pat Cummins should be promoted up Australia's batting order.

Already feared for his exploits with the ball, Pat Cummins continues to frustrate England with the bat.

The tailender was one of several thorns in Joe Root's side as Australia declared on 8-442 on day two of the pink-ball Ashes Test.

Cummins backed up the 42 he made in Brisbane with a career-high 44 before debutant Craig Overton had him caught at third man shortly after the dinner break.

Importantly, Cummins chewed up time at the crease - he faced 36 balls before getting off the mark - and held back from attacking to the benefit of partner and century-maker Shaun Marsh.

It was enough for several Australian greats to declare Cummins should be promoted ahead of Mitchell Starc, who boasts nine Test 50s and a high score of 99.

"I reckon he has got to bat No.8," Shane Warne said while commentating for the Nine Network.

"I reckon he has to be ahead of Mitchell Starc the way he has played in Brisbane, the way he's played here.

"His match awareness is good. He sums up the situation. He plays a short ball well. A very, very good cricketer."

Mark Waugh went further, saying Cummins had the potential to bat at No.7, while Adam Gilchrist said Cummins presented as a better partner than Starc for the likes of Marsh.

"I just think his defensive game is more compact," Gilchrist told Triple M Radio.

"Cummins will be a better ally for a batsman who's in this situation."