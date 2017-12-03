The final round of Australian PGA Championship will begin at 6am AEST to avoid forecasted rain. (AAP)

Jordan Zunic will have a three-shot lead when the Australian PGA Championship's final round begins three hours earlier than originally scheduled on Sunday.

A new-found confidence in his game has Jordan Zunic well placed to defend his three stroke lead in Sunday's final round of the Australian PGA Championship.

The Sydney-based Zunic (17 under) leads Brisbane's Cameron Smith by three shots at Gold Coast's Royal Pines, following a course record-equalling 64 on Saturday.

Storms are forecast to hit the Gold Coast on Sunday, forcing organisers to push ahead with an early start in the hope of avoiding the rain.

The final round will begin at 6am AEST on Sunday - about three hours earlier than initially scheduled, with live television coverage from 8am AEST when the leading group tees off.

The three shot lead could have been six if not for a bogey-double bogey finish that stopped any dreams of a magical round of 59.

But, thanks to new hype man and fellow pro Nick O'Hern, Zunic says neither that, the weather nor the prospect of Smith chasing him down will disrupt him.

He has found clarity reading O'Hern's book, Tour Mentality: Inside the Mind of a Tour Pro, and has since enjoyed some sage advice from the tour veteran this week.

"He just said to me when I realise what my potential is, that it will be scary," Zunic said.

"So when he said that to me, that made me go, wow ... and gave me a little bit of a self confidence boost to say, well, maybe I am a little bit better than what I'm thinking right now."

While Smith is still snapping at his heels, Zunic may have done enough to stop the run of juggernaut Marc Leishman.

The Greg Normal Medal winner will start in the second-last group, but is seven shots off the pace after a lacklustre two over to follow his commanding 65 on Friday.

"I need to go out and attack and try and shoot as low as I can," Leishman said.

"I'm probably a little far back to contend, but stranger things have happened."