Sydney coach Andrew Gaze is disappointed by a lack of transparency in the way games are refereed. (AAP)

An exasperated Andrew Gaze has pleaded with the NBL for more transparency in the way games are being refereed following his Sydney Kings' tenth loss of the season.

Eager to preface his post-match tirade on Saturday night with "we're not allowed to make these kinds of comments", the Kings coach wasn't happy with several calls made against his side in their 80-71 loss to Cairns.

"It's hard to ignore from where I'm sitting. Without seeing the tape there were some things that seemed unusual," Gaze said.

"Maybe they were spot on but there is a spirit of the game and a context of the game that I think is important"

Mid-season Sydney signing Jeremy Tyler copped four fouls against the Taipans, taking the import's total to 17 in just four games.

Gaze was the poster boy for the NBL during his playing days with Melbourne Tigers but tsays he's been left in the dark since his return as a coach.

"I'm disappointed this entire season I have not had one call for an explanation," he said.

"With some of the things that have happened I don't know why we don't get a tap on the shoulder, maybe tell this guy something or maybe we made a mistake."

Sydney have now lost 10 games and will need to win 14 from their last 16 to even think about a post-season appearance.

Gaze stopped short of blaming all Sydney's woes on the officials but said he'd been stunned by the lack of communication between them, the league and the clubs.

"Early on when I started coaching last year we asked a few questions but you just get to a point where ... that isn't the way we will go.

"I guess they'll say, 'Well it's up to you to get explanations' but I don't do that; I don't do excuses. I would like the league to take that lead but that is their decision."

Phone call or not Sydney will host the Brisbane Bullets next Saturday, hoping to keep their faint finals fire flickering a week longer.