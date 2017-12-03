Holloway traded blows with Aldo over the first two rounds before letting loose in the third, finishing off the 31-year-old with 10 seconds to go in the round after unleashing a punishing series of ground strikes at a sold-out Little Caesars Arena.

Aldo's first reign as featherweight champion was brought to an abrupt halt in just 13 seconds by Conor McGregor in December 2015, but he got the belt back when the Irishman was stripped of it by the UFC 11 months later after becoming lightweight champ.

The Brazilian lost the belt to Holloway in June and was only awarded a rematch when contender Frankie Edgar pulled out due to injury, but once again he came up short against the wily 25-year-old Hawaiian, who won his 12th straight bout.

