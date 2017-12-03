Former PM John Howard says some within the coalition need to take a cold bath and calm down. (AAP)

Former prime minister John Howard says the federal coalition is in chaos after the NSW Nationals leader called for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to quit.

Former prime minister John Howard has called for federal coalition party members to "take a cold bath and calm down" after a chaotic week in government.

His comments follow NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro's call for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to resign as a "Christmas gift" to Australians.

His views appeared to be shared by Queensland Nationals MP George Christensen, with News Corp reporting on Saturday he threatened to quit the coalition.

But these rumours were quashed with the Queensland MP telling party leader Barnaby Joyce on Saturday night he would remain on board with the government when Mr Joyce returns to parliament.

Mr Barilaro's comments came on the eve of the by-election in Mr Joyce's seat of New England and sparked a rebuke from Mr Howard, who called for calm amid what he described as an "outbreak of madness" in the coalition.

Mr Howard told the Australian newspaper he continues to support Mr Turnbull "very strongly".

"There seems to be an outbreak of madness at present," Mr Howard said.

"People should take a cold bath and calm down."

Mr Barilaro was slapped down by a string of senior coalition figures over his comments about Mr Turnbull on Sydney's 2GB radio on Friday.