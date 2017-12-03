The House of Representatives will hold its final scheduled sitting week for 2017, starting Monday. (AAP)

The final parliamentary sitting for the year is set to deliver a win on same-sex marriage and deal with outstanding MP citizenship issues.

Federal parliament is poised to legalise same-sex marriage during the final sittings of the year, but the MP citizenship issue could overshadow the historic change.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he will use the government's numbers to unilaterally refer to the High Court Labor and crossbench MPs under a citizenship cloud once they've disclosed information about their backgrounds.

Senators' family history and citizenship details will be published on Monday, just two hours after lower house MPs return to work, having had their previous sitting week cancelled by the prime minister.

The same details for House of Representatives members are due on Tuesday night, and will be published on Wednesday.

It will then fall to senators and members to work out who, if anyone, is referred to the High Court to assess their eligibility for parliament under section 44 of the constitution.

The prime minister says there are plainly a number of Labor MPs who may be ineligible under the High Court's recent literal interpretation of the law,

"This is an acid test of (Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's) integrity," he told Sky News on Sunday.

"We can't in good conscience fail to refer anyone ... if it is clear there are substantial grounds for believing that they re ineligible to sit in the parliament."

Manager of opposition business Tony Burke accused the prime minister of hiding behind parliamentary rules to send Labor MPs to face the High Court but setting up a protection racket for government members.

"This is appalling," he told reporters in Sydney.

"We cannot have a situation where there is one rule for one side of politics and a different rule for another side of politics."

With the Senate having passed same-sex marriage legislation by 43 votes to 12, largely without amendment, the lower house is expected to endorse the bill.

However, Mr Turnbull flagged his support for amendments to protect religious freedoms.

He acknowledges the legislation that passed the Senate doesn't have anything in it that would force celebrants to oversee weddings against their will or strip charities of their legal status but says there should be amendments to provide assurance no unintended consequences would occur.

If the bill is amended, it will return to the Senate for debate where Labor, the Greens and some crossbenchers are unlikely to accept the amendments.

With debate on the marriage bill set to start at 10am Monday and dominate the program for the whole week, the government has allowed for an extension of sitting time to deal with not only the draft laws but any outstanding citizenship issues.

Two new senators, the Nick Xenophon Team's Rex Patrick and the Greens' Andrew Bartlett, will deliver their first speeches on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

After a resounding victory in Saturday's New England by-election, Barnaby Joyce will attend the Nationals party room meeting on Monday.

His landslide was large enough he may also be able to return to the benches in the chamber before the week is out, although the government will still be down the vote of another by-election contestant, John Alexander.