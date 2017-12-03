Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh have shared an unbeaten 48-run stand in the day-night Ashes Test, rallying for Australia as they did earlier this year in India.

The two Australian batsmen who successfully stonewalled their way to a Test draw in India earlier this year have rallied in resolute fashion again.

Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh will resume on 36 and 20 respectively on day two of the second Ashes Test, having already formed an unbeaten 48-run stand in Adelaide.

Australia finished 4-209 at stumps on day one after being sent in.

Handcomb and Marsh offered match-saving resistance in Ranchi nine months ago during the third Test of a heated series, combining for a 124-run partnership that lasted 373 balls.

Australia had slumped to 4-63 before lunch on day five of that match and appeared destined for another calamitous collapse, especially after Steve Smith departed.

The situation wasn't quite as grim at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night but the risk of folding after Smith's dismissal was amplified by the pink ball.

"A lot of credit to both of them because it's a tough time to bat," Usman Khawaja said.

"If you lose a wicket there, coming into the middle at night time can be a very tough time.

"You know if you can get through unscathed then the next day you can try and cash in a little bit more (in more batsman-friendly conditions)."

Australia's batsmen have been renowned for their aggression in recent years, and memorably collapsed to be all out for 85 in Hobart last year, but they were appropriately cautious after England captain Joe Root opted to bowl first on Saturday.

David Warner typified the mindset, facing nine deliveries from Jimmy Anderson before getting off the mark when he cut a loosener past point and to the rope.

"If you're not scoring and you do try to push the game ahead a little bit, usually the wickets seem to tumble (in pink-ball games)," Khawaja said.

"So you have to be patient at times. It was a classic day-one wicket, pretty normal for a pink-ball Test."